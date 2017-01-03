Indian who chopped up, hid wife's bod...

Indian who chopped up, hid wife's body in fridge jailed for life

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Indian murdered his wife in the flat they shared in Bhayandar, after he purchased knives from a nearby shopping mall, a judge ruled. MUMBAI: An Indian man who murdered his French wife before chopping up her body and hiding it in a fridge three years ago was jailed for life on Thursday, police said.

