Indian Railways neglected, safety being compromised: Mamata Banerjee on Hirakhand derailment4 min...
Kolkata [India], Jan. 22: Extending her condolences to the kin of the deceased in the deadly derailment of the Hirakhand Express, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Indian Railways is neglected and being given less priority, adding the safety and security of the people is, therefore, being compromised. Banerjee said the Indian Railways, which is the lifeline of the nation, carries crores of people every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 15
|misbehaved
|26
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC