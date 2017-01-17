Indian Railways neglected, safety bei...

Indian Railways neglected, safety being compromised: Mamata Banerjee on Hirakhand derailment

India.com

Kolkata [India], Jan. 22: Extending her condolences to the kin of the deceased in the deadly derailment of the Hirakhand Express, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Indian Railways is neglected and being given less priority, adding the safety and security of the people is, therefore, being compromised. Banerjee said the Indian Railways, which is the lifeline of the nation, carries crores of people every day.

Chicago, IL

