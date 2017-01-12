Indian protesters urge Modi to allow ...

Indian protesters urge Modi to allow ancient bull-taming rite

15 hrs ago

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat investor summit in Gandhinagar, India, January 10, 2017. Protests by thousands of people demanding the resumption of a traditional Indian bull-taming festival have disrupted daily life across the southern state of Tamil Nadu, forcing its leader to urge intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chicago, IL

