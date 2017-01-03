Indian police detain 6 for New Year's...

Indian police detain 6 for New Year's Eve molestations

17 hrs ago

Indian women wait at a bus stop in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Police detained at least six suspects Wednesday, days after outrage erupted in India over several women being groped and molested during New Year's Eve celebrations in the southern city of Bangalore, the country's information technology hub.

