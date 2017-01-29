Indian PM's opponents join forces for...

Indian PM's opponents join forces for key regional election

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

Two of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main political opponents opened their joint campaign on Sunday to win a crucial election in Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, which heads to the polls next month. Home to 200 million people and India's most important region politically, Uttar Pradesh will help shape Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party's chances of winning a second term in national elections in 2019.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... 18 hr Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec '16 Khan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,742 • Total comments across all topics: 278,358,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC