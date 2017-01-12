Indian Navy plans to induct two scorpene class submarines this year17 min ago
New Delhi [India], Jan. 20: Assistant Chief of Naval Staff , Mohit Gupta, on Friday said the Indian Navy is planning to induct two scorpene class submarines this year. "First submarine is Kalvari, second is Khanderi and third one will be Vela.
