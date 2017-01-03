Indian minister blames 'western dress' for sex attacks
A minister in Bangalore has been criticised for blaming women for wearing western-style clothing after a mob allegedly molested them at a New Year's Eve celebration An Indian minister faced a severe backlash Tuesday after he criticised women for dressing "like westerners" at a New Year's Eve celebration where a mob allegedly carried out a series of sex assaults. Although police have yet to charge anyone in connection with the violence on Saturday night in Bangalore, local media have carried testimony and photos of victims cowering from their attackers or fleeing for safety.
