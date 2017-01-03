Indian father forced to carry daughte...

Indian father forced to carry daughter's dead body

The Daily Star

In another shocking incident in India an aggrieved father in Odisha's Angul village was forced to carry the dead body of his daughter for 15 km after he failed to get hearse service. The man, identified as Gati Dhibar, of Pechamundi village, was forced into the ordeal after his five-year-old daughter Sumi Dhibar died at Palalahada Community Health Centre in Angul due to high fever, reports Hindustan Times.

Chicago, IL

