Indian father forced to carry daughter's dead body
In another shocking incident in India an aggrieved father in Odisha's Angul village was forced to carry the dead body of his daughter for 15 km after he failed to get hearse service. The man, identified as Gati Dhibar, of Pechamundi village, was forced into the ordeal after his five-year-old daughter Sumi Dhibar died at Palalahada Community Health Centre in Angul due to high fever, reports Hindustan Times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
