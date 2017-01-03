Indian father forced to CARRY daughte...

Indian father forced to CARRY daughter's dead body after hospital didn't supply hearse

Heartbroken father is forced to CARRY the dead body of his five-year-old daughter nine miles after hospital refused to supply a hearse in India A heartbroken father was forced to carry the dead body of his five-year-old daughter nine miles after an Indian hospital allegedly refused to supply a hearse. The man, identified as Gati Dhibar, of Pechamundi village walked around 15 kilometres with his girl in his arms after she died at Palahada Community Health Centre in Angul.

Chicago, IL

