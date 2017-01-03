Indian father forced to CARRY daughter's dead body after hospital didn't supply hearse
Heartbroken father is forced to CARRY the dead body of his five-year-old daughter nine miles after hospital refused to supply a hearse in India A heartbroken father was forced to carry the dead body of his five-year-old daughter nine miles after an Indian hospital allegedly refused to supply a hearse. The man, identified as Gati Dhibar, of Pechamundi village walked around 15 kilometres with his girl in his arms after she died at Palahada Community Health Centre in Angul.
