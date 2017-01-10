Indian Commodity Exchange to launch diamond futures in March
Jan 10 The Indian Commodity Exchange is planning to launch three futures contracts for diamonds in March to provide exporters with a hedging tool, the exchange said on Tuesday. India is a global diamond polishing hub where 14 out of every 15 rough diamonds in the world are polished.
