Indiaa s indigenous Aircrafts to make public appearance on Republic...
New Delhi [India], Jan. 19: India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Indigenous helicopters Rudra and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Dhruv will showcase a fly-past over Rajpath on the 67th Republic day of India. The last time any indigenous airfare flew was HAL Marut in 1960s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 15
|misbehaved
|26
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC