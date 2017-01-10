India, UAE to fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking4 min ago
New Delhi [India], Jan. 26 : Acknowledging the importance of the ongoing bilateral security cooperation for ensuring a conducive and peaceful environment for progress and development of the two countries, India and UAE have agreed to further enhance cooperation in the fields of law enforcement, anti-money laundering, smuggling of fake currency, drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal migration and other transnational organized crimes.
