India, UAE to fight against drug trafficking, human trafficking4 min ago

New Delhi [India], Jan. 26 : Acknowledging the importance of the ongoing bilateral security cooperation for ensuring a conducive and peaceful environment for progress and development of the two countries, India and UAE have agreed to further enhance cooperation in the fields of law enforcement, anti-money laundering, smuggling of fake currency, drug trafficking, human trafficking, illegal migration and other transnational organized crimes.

Chicago, IL

