India-UAE expected to ink strategic agreements today2 min ago

New Delhi , Jan. 25 : India and the UAE are expected to ink a strategic agreement today to elevate their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, providing for greater cooperation in areas such as defence and security. Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday on the visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Secretary Economic Relations Amar Sinha said that his visit will further strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

