India, Rwanda decide to elevate their multi-faceted cooperation to strategic partnership1 hour ago
New Delhi [India], Jan. 10 : Reiterating their respect for each other's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, India and Rwanda have decided to elevate their multi-faceted cooperation to a strategic partnership with focus on key areas for the prosperity of both countries and regions. The two countries have agreed to hold high-level exchanges with increased periodicity, double bilateral trade in five years, cooperate to promote investments in mutually beneficial projects and support each other at the United Nations, WTO and other multilateral fora on matters of mutual interest.
