India post 144/8 in 2nd T20 International against England
Nagpur, Jan 29 : Brilliant bowling by England bowlers helped restrict India at 144 for the loss of eight wickets in the second T20 International match of the series here on Sunday. Lokesh Rahul remained the top scorer for the side with his 71 runs.
