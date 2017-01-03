India, Portugal sign defence and six other pacts to boost ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with his Portugal counterpart Antonio Costa during "Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements" in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo - PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a light moment with his Portugal counterpart Antonio Costa during "Exchange of Agreements and Press Statements" in New Delhi on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Thu
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
|Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07)
|Dec 21
|Mac
|10
|Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away
|Dec 8
|Jpalamanda
|1
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC