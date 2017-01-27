India military death toll rises to 14...

India military death toll rises to 14 in Kashmir avalanche

Indian paramilitary soldiers take shelter from snow inside a tent as they stand guard on the eve of the Republic Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Four members of a family and an Indian soldier were killed Wednesday when they were buried by two separate avalanches in the Himalayan region of Kashmir, officials said.

