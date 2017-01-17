India may soon get a tri-service chief
NEW DELHI: The country may soon get a new tri-service chief- a four-star general like the Army, IAF and Navy chiefs- to ensure synergy in training, logistics, planning and procurements among the forces. In the longer run, the country will have theatre commands to integrate its air, land and sea assets under single operational commanders for a greater military punch from limited budgetary resources.
