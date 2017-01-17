India , Mauritius sign MoU for Cooper...

India , Mauritius sign MoU for Cooperation in the field of Cooperatives

Read more: Newkerala.com

New Delhi, Jan 16 : Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh and Minister of Business, Enterprise and Cooperatives, Govt. of Mauritius, ShriSoomilduthBholahsigned on MoU for Cooperation in the field of Cooperatives & related areas here on Monday.

Chicago, IL

