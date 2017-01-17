India has no alternative to Narendra Modi, BJP, says Arun Jaitley
India has "no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the BJP as the whole country is expecting the PM to bring about a big change in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Sunday. He said the country believes in the policies of the PM, who took "tough decisions for cleaning up the system."
