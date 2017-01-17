India has no alternative to Narendra ...

India has no alternative to Narendra Modi, BJP, says Arun Jaitley

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

India has "no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and even the BJP as the whole country is expecting the PM to bring about a big change in the country, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Sunday. He said the country believes in the policies of the PM, who took "tough decisions for cleaning up the system."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... 3 hr HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 278,164,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC