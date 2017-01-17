India Andhra Pradesh train crash leav...

India Andhra Pradesh train crash leaves 12 dead and many injured

At least 12 people have been killed and many others injured after a train derailed in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, officials say. Seven coaches and the engine left the tracks near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district, the head of East Coast Railway, JP Mishra, said.

