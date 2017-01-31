India a civilisation with a future, Pakistan an abstract idea: Writer Tarek Fatah1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan 31 : Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah is offending and entertaining in equal measure. From Partition to the interpretation of Islam, he has views that verge on the extreme, and even when speaking on serious topics he glides from the sombre to the ludicrous, blurting out profanities now and breaking into a childlike giggle the next moment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.