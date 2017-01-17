in Photos: India over the weekend

5 hrs ago

A woman holds a sign as she takes part in the #IWillGoOut rally, to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, along a street in Bengaluru. Photograph: Abhishek N Chinnappa/Reuters A child holds a sign during a protest demanding a reverse of the Supreme Court ban on the traditional bull-taming contest, known as Jallikattu, in Mumbai.

Chicago, IL

