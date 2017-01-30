In India, a legal group defends wrongly accused Muslim terror suspects
Workers clear debris from a railway station platform damaged by a bomb explosion as commuters await their trains in Mumbai, India, on July 12, 2006. The country's financial hub was attacked with seven bombs on its vital commuter rail network that killed at least 200 people the previous evening.
