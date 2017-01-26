In 1984, Indian Air Force could have 'inflicted major damage' on...

In 1984, India's acquisition of MIG-29s was a better deal than Pakistan buying F-16s, as the former had superior ""medium-range capability", a 1984 CIA document reveals It states further that if India attacked Pakistan's nuclear plants, it would take a while for Islamabad's nuclear program to get back on track NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force could have "inflicted major damage on Pakistan 's most critical nuclear facilities", in 1984, says a secret CIA document from November of that year.

