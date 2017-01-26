In 1984, Indian Air Force could have 'inflicted major damage' on...
In 1984, India's acquisition of MIG-29s was a better deal than Pakistan buying F-16s, as the former had superior ""medium-range capability", a 1984 CIA document reveals It states further that if India attacked Pakistan's nuclear plants, it would take a while for Islamabad's nuclear program to get back on track NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force could have "inflicted major damage on Pakistan 's most critical nuclear facilities", in 1984, says a secret CIA document from November of that year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg...
|Sat
|Rosa_Winkel
|2
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 22
|HumanSpirit
|27
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec '16
|Khan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC