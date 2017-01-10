Housatonic Museum Exhibits Steve McCu...

Housatonic Museum Exhibits Steve McCurry's Stunning India Photos

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

The Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport is opening an exhibit of photographs of India from one of the world's most decorated photographers. The exhibition, Steve McCurry: India, features 44 photographs that capture the vibrant color and chaos, providing a stunning backdrop for the ordinary people who live and work in an extraordinary place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
News Dr. Anil J. Mehta, 65, Edison (Sep '07) Dec 21 Mac 10
News Former Director of CFTRI Dr. B.L. Amla passes away Dec '16 Jpalamanda 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,808,830

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC