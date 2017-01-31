Honda recalls 41,580 cars in India

Honda will replace Takata passenger front airbag inflators of 41,580 vehicles of previous generation of Jazz, City, Civic and Accord 32,456 units of City made in 2012, 7,265 units of 2012-made Jazz, 659 units of the Accord and 1200 units of the Civic made in the same year are affected CHENNAI: The Takata impact continues to hit Indian car consumers with Honda Cars India announcing the latest tranche of recalls of some vehicles made in 2012.

