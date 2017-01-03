Hear 'voice of the world' on terror: India to China on Masood Azhar ban
"We really do expect China to hear the voice of the world, not just voice of India on terrorism," MJ Akbar said on Beijing's stand on Masood Azhar. India also hoped that as a "responsible and a mature" nation, China will understand the "self-defeating, suicidal" approach of Islamabad to terrorism.
