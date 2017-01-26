HC allows Indian firm to export drug in which Bayer has patent1 hour ago

New Delhi, Jan 29 In a setback to German pharma major 'Bayer', Delhi High Court has suspended its order restraining an Indian drug company from manufacturing and selling overseas an erectile dysfunction medicine, the patent for which was held by the foreign company. Justice R K Gauba modified the stay order of December 20, 2016, saying by balancing the interest of Bayer with larger public interest, "equity demands that absolute or unconditional temporary injunction be not granted" as it would halt the manufacturing activity of Ajanta, the Indian firm, thereby causing loss of employment and revenue to the State.

