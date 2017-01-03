Guru Gobind Singh's bravery is etched...

Guru Gobind Singh's bravery is etched in every Indian's heart: PM Narendra Modi6 min ago

13 hrs ago

New Delhi , Jan. 5 : Extending greetings to the nation on the occasion of Prakash Parva of Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the tenth Sikh Guru's bravery is etched in the heart and mind of every Indian. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Modi said, "Guru Gobind Singh ji's entire life was devoted to serving the people and fighting for values of truth, justice and compassion.

Chicago, IL

