Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large

Turkish police struggled Sunday to track down an assailant who gunned down New Year's Eve revelers at a popular Istanbul nightclub in an attack that killed at least 39 people, most of them foreigners. The attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the popular Reina club at around 1:15 a.m. before entering and firing on people partying inside, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said.

