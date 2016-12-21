Gunman in New Year slayings at Istanbul club still at large

Turkish police struggled Sunday to track down an assailant who gunned down New Year's Eve revelers at a popular Istanbul nightclub in an attack that killed at least 39 people, most of them foreigners. The attacker, armed with a long-barreled weapon, killed a policeman and a civilian outside the popular Reina club at around 1:15 a.m. before entering and firing on people partying inside, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.