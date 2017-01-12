France backs India's move to ban JeM ...

France backs India's move to ban JeM chief by UN

22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: Days after China blocked India's proposal in the UN, the world body's key member France has pitched for designating Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist, saying there are "very strong arguments in favour" of such a move. French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault , who was on a four-day India visit, also sent out a veiled message to China without naming it, saying "the international community's determination to combat terrorism must be the same everywhere, regardless of the threat."

Chicago, IL

