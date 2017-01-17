Fitch: Agency Less Optimistic than Market on Top Indian Companies

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 100 Indian Listed Corporates: Credit Change Zones 2016 here SYDNEY/NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 18 Fitch Ratings and India Ratings & Research are less optimistic in their projections for the 27 Indian corporates they publicly rate compared with Bloomberg consensus estimates , the agency says in its credit change zone report for the country's listed corporates. BEst expect 87 of India's top-100 listed non-financial corporates by market capitalisation to be in the credit-positive change zones of cash flow growth exceeding net debt growth over the financial years ending-March 2016 to FY18, while 13 are expected to be in the credit-negative change zones of net debt growth exceeding cash flow growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.