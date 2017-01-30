Did an earthquake shrink Mount Everes...

Did an earthquake shrink Mount Everest? India is going to check.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

According to India's surveyor-general, a school of thought has grown that Earth's highest peak, Mount Everest, has shrunk. "We are sending an expedition to Mount Everest," said the official, Swarna Subba Rao, on the sidelines of the Geospatial World Forum in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Sat Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec '16 Khan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,019 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC