Did an earthquake shrink Mount Everest? India is going to check.
According to India's surveyor-general, a school of thought has grown that Earth's highest peak, Mount Everest, has shrunk. "We are sending an expedition to Mount Everest," said the official, Swarna Subba Rao, on the sidelines of the Geospatial World Forum in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.
