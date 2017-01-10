Death toll climbs to seven as Shimla records -3.2 degreesThe death...

Death toll climbs to seven as Shimla ...

Death toll climbs to seven as Shimla records -3.2 degrees

10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Shimla [India], Jan. 11: The death toll due to intense cold climbed to seven as Himachal Pradesh's Shimla recorded this season's lowest temperature of -3.2 degrees. Normal life continued to remain out of gear due to snowfall at higher reaches in Shimla.

