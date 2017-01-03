Cycle Symbol War: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh at Election Commission doorstep9 min ago

Cycle Symbol War: Mulayam Singh Yadav...

Cycle Symbol War: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh at Election Commission doorstep

13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jan 9: The Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav along with Amar Singh and Shivpal Singh Yadav reached the Election Commission of India office to present his claim over the party symbol Cycle. Akhilesh Yadav will meet the Election Commission at 2:30 PM as reported to stake his claims to the symbol.

