Congress and Samajwadi Party to fight elections together 2 hours ago

Lucknow, Jan 22: Addressing a joint press meet in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam officially announced much awaited electoral coalition for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections between Congress and Samajwadi Party. He said that Samajwadi Party will contest 298 seats in assembly elections while Congress will contest 105 seats in the state.

