.com | Heavy snow traps 5 Indian soldiers along Kashmir frontier

Indian Army soldiers clear snow from their stranded vehicle near a base camp in Gulmarg, about 55 kilometres northwest of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Srinagar - Five Indian soldiers on patrol were trapped under snow after a snowy track caved in Saturday along the highly militarised Line of Control that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

