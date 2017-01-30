Cold wave grips most of north India, Lucknow at 0.1A Celsius
The cold snap bit deeper into large swathes of north India, and particularly severely into Lucknow where its coldest day in the last three years saw the mercury fall to 0.1 degree Celsius. Uttar Pradesh had previously experienced a similar drop in temperature in 2013.
