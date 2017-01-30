Cold wave grips most of north India, ...

Cold wave grips most of north India, Lucknow at 0.1A Celsius

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

The cold snap bit deeper into large swathes of north India, and particularly severely into Lucknow where its coldest day in the last three years saw the mercury fall to 0.1 degree Celsius. Uttar Pradesh had previously experienced a similar drop in temperature in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Fri Golden Shower POTUS 3
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Fri Parden Pard 5
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 5 HumanSpirit 1
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,902,638

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC