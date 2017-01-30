Cold wave continues to disrupt life in northern India
Homeless men wrapped in blankets wait for donors to purchase food for them from a stall on a cold morning in New Delhi. A cold wave is sweeping across South Asia, with many regions seeing the first snows of the winter season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|21 hr
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Fri
|Parden Pard
|5
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Jan 5
|HumanSpirit
|1
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC