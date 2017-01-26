China - India Travel Reports from Boo...

China - India Travel Reports from Boots on the Ground

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

Air quality is ecumenically wretched! I felt as if I'd smoked a carton of cigarettes after only a day there. Flying out of Beijing in daylight, I couldn't believe the universal poor condition of the air.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Lesbianism is perversion, gay women mental deg... Sat Rosa_Winkel 2
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Jan 22 HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec '16 Khan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,385,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC