Chhattisgarh: NHRC finds 16 women victims of rape, sexual physical assault by police26 min ago

New Delhi [India], Jan. 7: The National Human Rights Commission on Saturday found 16 women prima facie victims of rape, sexual and physical assault by police personnel in Chhattisgarh, and asked the state government why it should not recommend interim relief of Rs 37 lakh to the victims. The rights body issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh government through its chief secretary to show cause why it should not recommend the interim relief - Rs 3 lakh each to eight victims of rape, Rs 2 lakh each to six victims of sexual assault, and Rs 50,000 each to two victims of physical assault.

