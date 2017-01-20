Cairn India gets nod for drilling 64 exploratory, appraisal wells in KG-Basin
A committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has given a green signal to Cairn India for undertaking drilling works of 64 exploratory and appraisal wells in KG-OSN-2009/3 block in KG basin at Prakasam and Guntur districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Expert Appraisal Committee while according to environmental clearance set a few conditions along with other specific and general environmental conditions relevant to the project proposal.
