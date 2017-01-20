Cabinet approves Indiaa s Membership ...

Cabinet approves Indiaa s Membership in the International Vaccine...

New Delhi [India], Jan. 18: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the proposal for India to take its full membership of the International Vaccine Institute Governing Council. The move involves payment of annual contribution of US $5,00,000 to the International Vaccine Institute , Seoul, South Korea.

Chicago, IL

