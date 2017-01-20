Cabinet approves Indiaa s Membership in the International Vaccine...
New Delhi [India], Jan. 18: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the proposal for India to take its full membership of the International Vaccine Institute Governing Council. The move involves payment of annual contribution of US $5,00,000 to the International Vaccine Institute , Seoul, South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse...
|Sun
|misbehaved
|26
|McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde...
|Jan 14
|zedme
|6
|Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia...
|Jan 13
|Golden Shower POTUS
|3
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|Jan 8
|Raj
|5
|Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph...
|Jan 4
|Blasphemy is a fraud
|1
|Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC