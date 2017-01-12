Bus crash in northern India kills at ...

Bus crash in northern India kills at least 15 students

At least 15 children died and 30 were injured when a school bus collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh state in northern India on Thursday, authorities said. "Some children are in critical condition, so casualties could rise," Parashuram Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Etah District, State of Uttar Pradesh, told CNN.

Chicago, IL

