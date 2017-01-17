Bull-taming sport allowed but protests go on in south India
A traditional bull-taming sport banned by India's top court was performed in parts of southern India on Sunday but tens of thousands of protesters demanded the sport be allowed to resume unhindered. The order bypassed a 2014 directive from the Supreme Court that banned the sport on grounds of animal cruelty.
