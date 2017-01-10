Bull-taming fans go on rampage in India

Bull-taming fans go on rampage in India

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Protesters supporting Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming ritual, try to form a human chain as police try to remove them from a beach on the Bay of Bengal coast in Chennai, India. Photo / AP Fans of a traditional bull-taming ritual in southern India went on a rampage, attacking a police station with stones and setting dozens of police vehicles on fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News When There's No Therapist, How Can The Depresse... Sun HumanSpirit 27
News McDonald's new breakfast menu in India is wonde... Jan 14 zedme 6
News Unfortunate Donald Trump ad resurfaces on socia... Jan 13 Golden Shower POTUS 3
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... Jan 8 Raj 5
News Violence at Pakistan rally in support of blasph... Jan 4 Blasphemy is a fraud 1
News Kashmir Valley celebrates Sufi saint Hazrat Moh... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Moral policing over Mohammed Shami's wife? Go, ... Dec 27 Khan 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,201,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC