British mobile phone giant Vodafone i...

British mobile phone giant Vodafone is in talks to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular.-AFP

British mobile phone giant Vodafone said Monday that it was in talks to merge its Indian unit with Idea Cellular in a move that would create India's largest telecoms company. The confirmation ended months of speculation that the two operators were exploring a deal to help fend off Reliance Jio whose recent arrival shook up India's ultra-competitive mobile network market.

