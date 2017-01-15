Boeing lands India deal worth up to $22 billion India's low-cost airline Spicejet plans to buy up to 205 next-generation Boeing planes. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jOn2bv NEW DELHI - India's low-cost airline Spicejet plans to buy up to 205 next-generation Boeing planes worth $22 billion in a major deal to expand its domestic and international operations.

