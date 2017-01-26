Bipin Ganatra: India 'fire chaser' aw...

Bipin Ganatra: India 'fire chaser' awarded

10 hrs ago

Bipin Ganatra, a volunteer fire-fighter who was featured in a BBC series from India last year, has been given a prestigious government award. Mr Ganatra has been awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award for "rescuing people whenever there is fire, often putting himself in danger".

Chicago, IL

